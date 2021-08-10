Educational gratuity program offers financial assistance to eligible children of veterans

As the school year approaches, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants eligible children of veterans to know the Educational Gratuity Program provides financial assistance for those attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the Commonwealth.

“We recognize that COVID-19 has posed financial challenges for many of us and that includes the military community,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs. “That is why we like to remind veterans and their family members of financial assistance they might be eligible to receive, such as Educational Gratuity. We encourage everyone who meets the criteria to apply for this benefit now.”

The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who have 100 percent service-connected disabilities and served during a period of war or armed conflict, or children of veterans who die or died in service during a period of war or armed conflict. To be eligible, a child of a veteran must be between the ages of 16 and 23, living within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania five years prior to application and must attend a school within the commonwealth. All applicants must have a financial need.

Payments will not exceed $500 per term or semester per qualified child to each approved educational institution over a total of eight terms or semesters.

To apply, contact the County Veterans Affairs Director, ttps://www.dmva.pa.gov/veteransaffairs/Pages/Outreach-and-Reintegration/County-Directors.aspx, in the county you reside.

“Connecting veterans to the programs and services they have earned through their service is our goal,” Ms. Weigl added.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to https://www.dmva.pa.gov/veteransaffairs/Pages/Programs%20and%20Services/Educational-Gratuity-Program.aspx. Learn more about the DMVA by visiting them online at http://www.dmva.pa.gov or follow them at http://www.facebook.com/padmva or http://www.twitter.com/padmva.