Police ask for assistance in Mt. Oliver shooting

 
August 10, 2021



The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit responded to a request for assistance in Mount Oliver on August 7.

County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Locust Street. First responders found an 18-year-old male victim shot in the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

 

