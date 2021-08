Volunteers needed to finish South Side Community Garden At Ormsby Park on Saturday, Aug. 14 beginning at 9 a.m.

The volunteers will be moving dirt into the garden space, mulching, finishing the pavers and building a shed. People are asked to arrive at 9 a.m. and be ready to finish this project.

Any questions, contact: kathleen.petrillo@southsidecommunitycouncil.org