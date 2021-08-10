ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Sen. Costa announces over half a million in Keystone Communities Program grant funding

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

August 10, 2021



Sen. Jay Costa (D- Allegheny) announced $635,000 in Keystone Communities (KC) program grant funding has been awarded to community revitalization projects.

"Every opportunity to revitalize a community gathering space, bring a storefront back to life, or to make our outdoor spaces safer and more accessible brings new life, new jobs, and new opportunities for our residents," Costa said.

Projects that received funding include:

• Hosanna House, Inc. - Bringing Wilkinsburg to Light-Housing Acquisition - $ 135,000

• Mt. Oliver Borough - Façade Improvement Program - $50,000

• Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh - URA Storefront Renovation Façade Program - $150,000

• Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh - Homeowner Accessibility Program for Independence (HAPI) - $300,000

The Keystone Communities program is administered by the Pennsylvania Dept. of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The KC program is intended to encourage partnerships between public and private sector entities to support local initiatives to grow long-term prosperous neighborhoods.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/13/2021 01:42