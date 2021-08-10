Area schools receive fresh fruit and vegetable funding

Sen. Jay Costa (D- Allegheny) has announced that 15 schools in his Senate district will receive funding through the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program (FFVP), awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and distributed by the PA Dept. of Education.

"Making sure that kids are provided with the best possible food choices is not only essential to their physical health but plays a large role in the development and future trajectory of these students. These are the types of programs that truly benefit our students in the long run," Sen. Costa said.

The goal of the FFVP is to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expanding the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impact students' present and future health.

In South Pittsburgh, Roosevelt Elementary School and Grandview Elementary School in the senator's district have received FFVP funding.

Priority for funding through FFVP is given to schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day. The goal of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties, and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children. The FFVP also encourages healthier school environments by promoting nutrition education.

To learn more, visit the FFVP webpage: https://www.fns.usda.gov/ffvp/fresh-fruit and-vegetable-program.