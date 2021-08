The Red Barn Band, a 60s-70s soft rock band, played to a "full house" on Saturday, July 31 on Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver. The street was closed to traffic to accommodate the enthusiastic crowd there to see Mt. Oliver natives Mike Mervosh and Melinda Mervosh in the Red Barn Band. The Band will have a return engagement on Brownsville Road, beside the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 6-9 p.m.