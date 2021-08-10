Fitzgerald announces vaccination requirement for new county employees

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has announced measures for unvaccinated county employees as COVID cases begin to increase again in our region. Beginning next week, all new hires will have to be vaccinated, current employees who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks and will be tested regularly for COVID once protocols have been established.

Executive branch employees of Allegheny County, including contracted employees, who have not provided proof of vaccination are required to wear face coverings that cover the person’s mouth and nose when indoors at any county facility. The policy also applies when individuals are in any county vehicle when not alone, as well as outdoors in instances when physical distancing is not possible.

Additionally, unvaccinated visitors to county facilities will also be asked to mask up when indoors. Signage to that effect is in place with the policy. Vaccinated employees and visitors may make their own choice regarding masking.

“Vaccination is the most effective tool that we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect those who for reasons of age, health or other conditions cannot be vaccinated,” said County Executive Fitzgerald. “As a government and essential service which has been open throughout the pandemic, with the vast majority of our employees here working, vaccination is the best way for to ensure that the public we serve is protected. With this new policy, the public can have confidence that the measures we are taking will protect their health and well-being.”

Mr. Fitzgerald met with corporate, educational and health leaders from the region to share the county’s policy related to the unvaccinated and discuss how employers, collectively, could encourage more vaccination and further protect employees and the constituencies of their organizations.