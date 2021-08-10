City announces masking guidance for employees and city facilities

The City of Pittsburgh has updated mask guidance for all city facilities based on CDC guidance.

Individuals who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks at all times inside city facilities. Vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks in common areas, shared vehicles and group settings.

This applies to City of Pittsburgh office buildings, satellite sites like public safety and public works facilities, community recreation centers and healthy active living senior centers. At this time, this does not apply to outdoor city facilities.

The city will require vaccinations as a condition of employment for all new city employees. Beginning August 16, existing non-union employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or will be required to take weekly COVID tests and wear masks. The city will be meeting with unions representing remaining employees to discuss additional vaccination and testing requirements.