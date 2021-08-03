Mt. Oliver Department reports for June

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough from the December department reports for the month of June 2021:

Public Safety

377 total calls for service for Mt. Oliver Police Department (MOPD)

Drug Arrests: There was a total of 17 drug arrests during June: 3 for marijuana; 1 for crack cocaine; 3 for heroin; 0 for meth; and, 10 pill/paraphernalia arrests.

DUI: There were no DUI arrests for the month.

Warrants: There were 2 warrants served by the MOPD.

Alarm Response: Police responded to 6 commercial alarms and 14 residential alarms for June.

Abandoned Vehicles: 3 vehicles were posted in June; 7 warnings were given; 2 vehicles were towed; 4 vehicles posted the prior month were towed in June; 4 vehicles posted in June were fixed or moved; and, 4 dispositions posted in June were pending.

Parking Enforcement: Parking Enforcement wrote 109 borough tickets for the month; MOPD wrote 19 borough tags for the month; 34 state citations were issued for parking violations. A total of $1,250 was collected for payment of fines.

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair: Total miles on all vehicles for the month is 2,979.

Firearms: Firearms qualification is scheduled to begin in July.

Code Enforcement

Violations: 73 code violations were issued in June. There were 93 open cases from June and prior months.

Fines Collected: $850.00 was collected in fines.

Legal Actions: 5 hearing took place in front of District Magistrate Richard King and 10 more were scheduled for July.

Rental Licenses

Rental Licenses: 0 Rental Licenses were issued. 49 Rental Applications were mailed out in June for 81 units expiring June 30.

Occupancy Permits: 1 Occupancy Permit was issued.

Building/Zoning Permits: 0 Building Permits were issued.

Miscellaneous: Demolition of 165 and 167 Penn Avenue was completed. The demolition of 326 Onyx will begin in late July to early August.

Zoning Violations: 2 Zoning violations are open and pending:

1752 Arlington: Section 407(3)(A): No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced, or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer; and, Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50 percent solid.

205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50 percent solid.

Public Works

Borough Building: Routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building. Scheduled garage door for service. Scheduled maintenance for police AC.

Trash/Debris: Emptied trash cans/spot swept 3x per week in the Business District. Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the borough. Detailed Middle, Goldbach, Hays, Penn, St. Joseph, Ormsby, Anthony, Holzer and Fulton.

Traffic/Signs: Repaired Don Not Enter sign on Goldbach. Ordered and installed Children Playing sign on St. Joseph.

Road Maintenance: Responded to 40 PA 1 Calls during June. Patched pot holes on Hays, St. Joseph, Ormsby, Kessler, Hamel, Brandon, Borough Way. Cleaned up road material on Ormsby, Ottillia and Hamel. Removed illegal cones/street obstructions around borough.

Park Maintenance: Emptied trash cans/spot sweep 3x per week. Cut grass/weed wacked in Transverse and Ormsby parks. Turned water on in Transverse Park. Assembled soccer nets for the season. Repaired water line at Community Garden. Cleaned restrooms at Field House.

Tree / Right of Way Maintenance: Removed and cut up fallen trees in Transverse Park and 800 block of Brownsville Road. Cut low hanging tree branches at the bottom of Jacob. Performed right-of-way maintenance on Beatty Way. Weed wacked curbs/performed right-of-way maintenance on Walter, School, Margaret, Rustic and Onyx..

Grass Maintenance: Performed grass maintenance on following properties: 1610, 1738, 1780, 1784, 1790 Arlington; 725 Brownsville; 111, 122, 129 Frederick; 117, 125, 127 Fremont; 131 Koehler; 110 Koehler; 110 Locust; 139, 200 Stamm; 111 Sherman, 156, 165, 167, 193-195, 201, 206, 212, 226 Penn; 121, 125, 177 St. Joseph; 258 Church; 404, 453-455 Hays; 507, 509 Hervey; 513 Louisa; 184, 191, 193, 195, 197, 199, 201 Ormsby; 522 Ottillia; 528 Giffin; 212 Onyx; 301 Quincy; 98, 200 Rustic (98 Rustic is overgrown with poison ivy, will be removed from the list moving forward); and, 910 Transverse.

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance: Performed 6 dye tests during June. Cleaned inlets around the borough. Responded to illicit discharge 702 Hays. The SHACOG sewer vac and camera truck was in the borough the week of June 14; Assisted SHACOG in performing preventative maintenance televising and cleaning activities, per annual maintenance schedule.

Staffing Summary: 2 full-time, 1 part-time/seasonal at 8 hours per week. 28 hours PTO/vacations for June. 8 hours OT/call-outs for June.