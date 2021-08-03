Grant will mean more trees for South Side Park

South Side Community Council is thrilled to announce that

Duquesne Light Company (DLC) has chosen South Side Community Council among the first group of microgrant recipients for South Side Park through its Community Impact Grants program, the new signature initiative of DLC’s Charitable Giving arm.

The company is awarding $100,000 among 22 grassroots nonprofits across Allegheny and Beaver counties to support efforts in connectivity and technology, public art and green spaces.

The Community Impact Grant will allow Allegheny GoatScape to spend two additional weeks munching the invasive plants in South Side Park. It will also fund a fall planting of trees in the park.

Not only has DLC committed funding to the park, it is also committing laborers. A corporate volunteer day will be held in early October.

Since the first ten new trees were planted in 2018, Friends of South Side Park has planted 200 trees with the help of many partners, notably TreeVitalize, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy the University of Pittsburgh and PittServes. The DLC Community Impact Grant will significantly add to the new tree count.