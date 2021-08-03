Fall 2021 Civic Leadership Academy applications open and also available in Spanish

Applications are now open for the Mayor William Peduto's Fall 2021 Civic Leadership Academy (CLA). CLA is a free 11-week course where participants learn about city operations, services and resources from leaders of city departments, offices, bureaus and authorities.

The course encourages more informed, effective and inspired community and civic leadership by giving City residents an opportunity to understand and engage with their local government.

The program is held twice per year and applications are open to individuals over age 18 who live in, or own and operate a business in, the City of Pittsburgh limits.

The Fall 2021 session will be held virtually via Zoom every Wednesday, September 22 – December 8, 2021, from 6:00-8:30 p.m.. Applications are due August 27, at midnight.

This cohort will be mostly virtual, but some sessions will be offered in-person for a hands-on experience. COVID-19 CDC guidelines will be followed at all times.

Learn more about the Civic Leadership Academy at pittsburghpa.gov/oca/cla and apply at applycla.pittsburghpa.gov. Residents are encouraged to view recordings of the most recent sessions of virtual Civic Leadership Academy on YouTube.

Spanish language access is now available for the Civic Leadership Academy. Go here for the application or to learn more both in Spanish and English.

La Academia de Liderazgo Cívico ofrece servicios de interpretación ahora en español. Para acceder a la inscripción en español o para aprender mas, haga clic en el siguiente link: http://applycla.pittsburghpa.gov/

Anyone who requires an accommodation for effective communication or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in this program should contact the City of Pittsburgh ADA Coordinator Hillary Roman at hillary.roman@pittsburghpa.gov or by calling 412-255-2102 int. 457.