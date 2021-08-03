Esser Plaza receives grant as a Lowe's 100 Hometowns project

South Side Community Council's (SSCC) Renovation of Esser's Plaza Project is one of the 100 impact projects of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe's centennial.

The SSCC will receive a monetary donation in addition to volunteer and materials assistance for the project.

The Esser's Plaza project, at 1200 East Carson Street, entails new pavement, new lighting, two gardens and other amenities. The project has also received funding support from local residents, the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Neighborhood Initiative Funding, Colcom Foundation, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Financing Authority and Department of Economic Development and the City of Pittsburgh's South Side Parking Enhancement District. Engineers Without Borders' local arm, Community Engineering Corps, has worked on the renovation project for a number of years. LaQuatra Bonci Associates have contributed landscape architectural expertise free of charge as well.

Lowe's received more than 2,200 submissions to the 100 Hometowns program, which invited people across the country to nominate their hometown projects in need. The 100 Hometowns program will complete 100 projects across 37 states that rebuild areas reeling from natural disasters, repair critical housing, restore beloved community centers, and revive green spaces.

The 100 Hometowns projects span urban, rural and suburban communities and will benefit an array of community members, from toddlers, teens and seniors to veterans, small business owners, students, and more. Details of every 100 Hometowns project and their progress can be found at the 100 Hometowns landing page and at #100Hometowns on social media.