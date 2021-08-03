Construction causes lane restrictions on E. Carson

Lane restrictions due to construction on East Carson Street (Route 837) in South Side began on Monday, Aug. 2 weather permitting.

Starting 6 a.m. Monday, traffic in each direction on East Carson Street will utilize ten-foot width lanes around-the-clock: Between Eight and Tenth streets through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 and between 21st and 24th streets through mid-October.

Crews will conduct pavement and sidewalk replacements, drainage installation, and signal and median work.