Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for August 17

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 10:45 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Robert Mandato, 529 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 304.13, Windows.

• Phomy Enterprises, 114 Amanda Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

• ISG Group LLC, 134 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Christopher Temple, 300 Church Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

• Brent Heaton, 136 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Marie Brocato, 260 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

• Vinebrook Homes, 529 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

• Linda Wade, 12 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.