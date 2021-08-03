Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Intent to Adopt Ordinance 992

The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will consider the adoption of Ordinance 992 at their regular meeting on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Ordinance 989

Amending Chapter 248 of the Borough Code of Ordinances, Vehicles and Traffic, Section 62, Schedule X: Parking Prohibited at All Times. Specifically, the amendment will prohibit parking on the western side of Overhill Street from Jacob Street to the dead end.