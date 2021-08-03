Parking continues to be a problem for neighbors in Mt. Oliver Boro

Parking concerns on Overhill Street in Mt. Oliver Borough were on the agenda again at the Borough Council’s July public meeting.

Darla Stabryla testified before the council she “never knew we had problems on Overhill Street” until she read it in The South Pittsburgh Reporter following June’s council meeting. She said her neighbor, Vincent Nararek, said last month there hasn’t been parking on that side of the street for 100 years, but she’s been living on the street for forty-some years and there has always been parking there.

Ms. Stabryla also denied his claim parking disputes have almost gotten physical. She said once when he was cutting his grass, a rock was thrown from the mower and broke a window. She told Mr. Nararek about it and he agreed to pay to repair the broken window.

“We’ve never had issues on parking on that street. We park on the side of the street that gives us the most parking spaces,” she said. “The other side of the street where he wants us to park there’s two driveways and two sidewalks so you’re going to go down from seven parking spaces to three or four at the most.”

Councilman Nick Viglione, a long-time area resident, said there’s always been parking there.

Council President Amber McGough noted council members were tasked with looking at the situation on the street after June’s meeting.

Councilman Francis Heckman asked why she didn’t park on their side of the street. Ms. Stabryla explained when people were parking on both sides of Overhill, cars couldn’t get by and they would end up having to move their vehicles.

Ms. McGough said after she looked at the situation, she thought there should only be parking on one side of the street.

“We all live in the borough and we all deal with cars parked at the edge of our property. I have a curb, but when I go to mow my lawn or weed whack, there are cars parked there and I have to whack around them or cut around them and sometimes the grass gets on them,” Councilman Aaron Graham said.

“To me, this seems a matter of living in the city or a borough where you live with your neighbors right next to your property. I’ve looked where you’re saying and I’m not sure why you can’t mow there,” he added.

“Why can’t these people park in front of their own property where there would be no issues and I could maintain my property? Why don’t they have to park in front of their property,” Mr. Nararek asked.

He said he’s lived there for 22 years and for the last seven there has never been parking on that side of the street.

Mr. Graham said he didn’t see anything in the legal code that would be appropriate to prevent people from parking on Mr. Nararek’s side of the street. “I see an inconvenience for you, but I don’t see a legal issue.”

Mayor Frank Bernardini said there’s no one street in the borough that is unique and with the amount of vehicles now, there are parking problems “all over.”

“I think what I’m hearing is that we’re going to have parking on one side, on (Mr. Nararek’s) side where his property is, is where the parking is going to be,” Ms. McGough said. Council members agreed and asked Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson to make the change to the ordinance.

In the Fire Department report, the department answered 39 calls for service in June: 26 were for EMTs and 13 were fire calls. The department also provided help on five mutual aid calls to other fire companies.

At the end of the month, five members of the department would be going to the National Fire Academy.

In other news, the council voted to approve the hiring of Phil Quattrone for the full-time position of Code Enforcement Officer/Property Maintenance Inspector.

Mr. Graham called the hiring “a real benefit to our residents” and said it was a positive step in the right direction.

Mr. Graham also said in positive news for the borough, a number of new businesses have opened, bring a new face to the business district. He said for anyone thinking of opening a new business in the borough, that the borough will work with you. “Strike now while the iron is hot,” he said.

It was also noted five buildings in the commercial district will be getting new facades with the help of the Hilltop Economic Development Corporation. Mr. Hopkinson said they have applied for a Keystone Communities Program grant to do up to 10 more commercial facades.