Rafael Vencio speaks to a group of about 60 people, including PA Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, at the Hilltop Urban Farm (HUF). Mr. Vencio, a participant in the Farmer Incubator Program at the HUF, talked a little about growing crops from his home country of the Philippines such as alugbati, gourds and kangkong. A chef, he hopes someday to open a restaurant utilizing the produce he grows.