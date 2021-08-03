Carson has one-way traffic on weekends

The Department of Public Safety, in coordination with PennDOT, has begun adjustments to traffic patterns in the South Side business corridor on weekend evenings.

As pandemic restrictions have eased, the increased volume of visitors to East Carson Street has created serious concerns such as increased gun violence, overcrowded sidewalks and streets, traffic safety obstacles, and noise complaints.

In response, the City of Pittsburgh Public Safety has implemented the following changes as a pilot project:

• Between the hours of 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, vehicle traffic will be allowed outbound only on E. Carson Street between S.10th and S.18th streets.

• Side streets from S.11th to S.17th inclusive will be closed to traffic. Vehicles will be diverted around those streets via either Muriel Street or Sarah Street. Only valid residential permit holders will be allowed to enter these areas

• Only emergency vehicles and Port Authority buses will be allowed to travel in both directions on E. Carson

• Ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft will not be permitted on East Carson Street between S.10th and S.18th streets. Passengers must arrange pick-up and drop-off points in advance, utilizing one of the open side streets

• Parking and deliveries will be prohibited on either side of E. Carson Street between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m.

• Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers will be posted in key areas to ensure the safe flow of traffic

• During this pilot period, PennDOT is working closely with the City of Pittsburgh to halt overnight work in connection with its East Carson Street Improvement Project

These changes will be in place for the foreseeable future in an effort to mitigate gridlock, allow for a dedicated emergency vehicle corridor, and create a safer, more pleasant experience for residents and visitors to the South Side.

“Public Safety recognizes that these traffic shifts will be an adjustment to those who live in or frequent the South Side. Our personnel will be working closely with businesses and community groups to ensure a seamless transition. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience during this time,” said Public Safety Director, Wendell Hissrich.