Task force, conservancy investigating erosion problems in South Side Park

The Pittsburgh Area Watershed Task Force is partnering with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy to investigate problems associated with the lower Jurassic Valley portion of South Side Park.

These problems include erosion of the lower Bandi Schaum Trail, run-off in the Bandi Schaum parking lot and soggy soil near the southern end of Bandi Schaum Community Garden.

Brandon Riley, landscape architect and Capital Projects Manager for Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, in consultation with the city has prepared a conceptual design to address the issues in this area.

Friends of South Side Park will hold a public meeting at the Bandi Schaum parking lot on Wednesday, July 21 at 6:15 p.m. to discuss the proposed design and learn more about the project. The meeting will be held rain or shine.