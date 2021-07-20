Pittsburgh Launches Innovative Mobility and Equity Initiatives Move PGH and Universal Basic Mobility

Mayor William Peduto joined the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) and partners in launching Move PGH – a first of its kind Mobility as a Service (MaaS) system.

Move PGH integrates transit and shared mobility in both physical and digital "mobility hubs" making multimodal travel in the city easy and convenient.

This new system of integrated services enables the second program, a "Universal Basic Mobility" pilot, which will provide up to 100 local low-income residents with monthly transit subscriptions and shared mobility services to address mobility insecurity.

Both programs support the city's equity principles that all Pittsburghers can easily access fresh food, afford basic transportation and safe travel without reliance on a vehicle.

"Transportation mobility is key to economic mobility and a major determinant in household health, education, and welfare. In Pittsburgh, too many residents are one missed bus or one flat tire away from losing their job or missing a critical appointment," said Mayor Peduto. "Universal Basic Mobility, using the services of Move PGH, will demonstrate that when people have a readily available transportation back-up plan they are able to access more opportunities and climb the economic ladder."

Move PGH is the first integrated MaaS project in the U.S. to connect traditional and emerging low-cost, shared transportation options into a single, easy to use system. Travelers can find a bus, bike, scooter, moped, car or shared ride using the Transit app or by visiting one of the 50 new mobility hubs throughout the city.

The two initiatives are the result of more than two years of work by a unique public-private-nonprofit partnership. Led by DOMI and built around existing foundational systems of public transit and bike share, Move PGH integrates a coalition of existing and new "last mile" service providers organized by Spin including:

• A new fleet of shared low-speed electric scooters provided by Spin

• Expanded carshare services provided by Zipcar

• A fleet of electric mopeds by Scoobi

• Carpool matching and commuting services facilitated through Waze Carpool

• Electric charging for e-scooters provided by Swiftmile

• Real time transit and mobility information on TransitScreens at mobility hubs

• Trip planning and most trip booking available through Transit

In addition to improving transportation flexibility and resiliency for the general public, the Move PGH Universal Basic Mobility demonstration will specifically test if reliable access to transit and a range of shared mobility options improves employment and health outcomes for low-income workers and their households.

Grant funding will cover the cost of monthly subscriptions to Move PGH partner services for 100 low-income individuals for six months. The Manchester Citizens Corporation will further support these individuals with "trip coaching" to ensure they know how to use the various services.

Spin is providing funding to researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and will also be working with Urban Institute to evaluate the demonstration to potentially serve as a national model.

Move PGH and the Universal Basic Mobility demonstration are funded by the Richard King Mellon Foundation and Spin, in partnership with InnovatePGH.