Market House Senior Center open, hours limited but with programs

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation (Citiparks) will begin re-opening Healthy Active Living (Senior) Centers in a phased approach starting this week.

Three of four Focal Point Centers – Homewood, Sheraden and South Side Market House – opened with a modified schedule starting July 19. These centers will be open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and programming will be offered during these times. Program schedules will be available at the centers.

Greenfield, the fourth Focal Point Center, will open on Tuesday, July 20 following the completion of kitchen renovations and will follow the same days and hours.

Senior frozen grab-and-go meal distribution will continue at the four Focal Point Centers as well as all current distribution centers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine-in meals will not yet be served at open centers, but tea and coffee will be available.

The following Healthy Active Living (Senior) centers will be opening under the same modified Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. schedule starting August 2: Glen Hazel; Hazelwood; Lawrenceville; Brighton Heights; Beechview; Mt. Washington; and, West End.

The opening dates for Healthy Active Living centers in Morningside and Northview Heights are still to be determined.

Citiparks has developed a COVID-19 safety operations plans for the centers with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services and Area Agency on Aging to ensure the safety of vulnerable older adults. Seniors who have not been vaccinated are recommended to wear masks.

Seniors who have registered at the centers in the past will be receiving notification of the new schedule and COVID-19 safety information in the mail and additional information will be available on Citiparks' website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/senior-centers