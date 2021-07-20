Gainey listening sessions in Beltzhoover, South Side

Democratic nominee for mayor Ed Gainey and Councilman Bruce Kraus will be in South Pittsburgh for two community listening sessions.

Area residents may come to share their priorities for the future of Pittsburgh and the neighborhoods of the Third Council District.

The sessions will take place on Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McKinley Park Recreation Center, 900 Delmont Street, and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brashear Association, 2005 Sarah Street.