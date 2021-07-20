County, PRC recycling glass in parks

Allegheny County has partnered with the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) to offer its Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program at eight of the county’s nine parks. The bin will be located in each park for six days, Saturday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow residents a resource to recycle glass.

“We have heard from residents throughout the county who are looking for an outlet to recycle glass, as their municipality no longer offers glass recycling through its curbside program,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

The Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program provides a free recycling option using a bin that rotates through locations in western Pennsylvania. Since the program began 13 months ago, 160 tons of glass have been collected at 28 separate sites.

Individuals can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.

The glass recycling will take place from 7 a.m. to sundown on the following schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 7 – Thursday, Aug. 12, Chipmunk Drive Lot, near Park Office, Freeport Road

Saturday, Sept. 18 – Thursday, Sept. 23, at Boyce Park. Ski Lodge Parking Lot

Saturday, Oct. 2 – Thursday, Oct. 7, at Deer Lakes Park 2nd Veterans Shelter Lot, Mahaffey Road near Round-a-bout

Saturday, Oct. 23 – Thursday, Oct. 28, at South Park VIP Lot, Corrigan Drive and 100 Acres Drive

Saturday, Nov. 6 – Thursday, Nov. 11, at Round Hill Park Main Parking Lot near Duck Pond

Saturday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 2, at North Park Swimming Pool Parking Lot

Saturday, Dec. 4 through Thursday, Dec. 9, at White Oak Park, Chestnut Shelter and Playground Lot, McClintock Road

The recycling bin is also being offered at the ninth county park, Settlers Cabin, on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Wave Pool Parking Lot as part of the Hard to Recycle collection event. The Hard to Recycle event is geared towards collecting electronic items, specifically computers and televisions, and attachments. While the recycling bin is free and accessible without registration for county residents, recycling all other items at the Hard to Recycle event requires registration. Registration is free, but there are some fees associated with recycling certain materials.

More information, including registration links, is available at https://prc.org/programs/collection-events/hard-recycle-collections/west/.

PRC’s Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program is sponsored by Owens-Illinois, Inc. and CAP Glass and is made possible through a partnership with Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling. The collection sites at the county parks are made possible through a partnership with the county’s Sustainability Program.

For more information, including a schedule of upcoming appearances and information about partnership opportunities, visit www.prc.org/glassrecycling or call 412-488-7490.