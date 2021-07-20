Illegal dumping forces a reduction in recycling hours

Even with limiting access to weekdays and having a city worker at the McKinley Park recycling area on Bausman Street, illegal dumping continued.

The McKinley Park recycling drop-off located on Bausman Street in Beltzhoover is closed on weekends until further notice due to the excessive amount of illegal dumping in and around the recycling drop-off area.

New hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

City residents are still able to drop off household recyclables at these recycling drop-off locations:

East End Drop-Off Center (2nd Division), 6814 Hamilton Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15208, 412-665-3609

Hazelwood Drop-Off Center (3rd Division), 40 Melanchton St Pittsburgh, PA 15207, 412-422-6524

West End Drop-Off Center (5th Division), 1330 Hassler St Pittsburgh, PA 15220, 412-937-3054

These locations also accept yard debris and tires. Only two tires are allowed per day per resident for drop off and must have rims removed beforehand.

For yard debris, there is a $21 fee for cars, SUVs, pick-ups and vans with trailers. A $52.50 fee for dump trucks or large box vans and prior approval from DPW Director is required. Payments must be made by check or money order only, no cash accepted. Checks are to be made out to "Treasurer, City of Pittsburgh."

Additional drop-off centers are open Monday-Friday and may offer Saturday hours. Call each center for details and hours.

Strip District, 24-hour drop-off, 3001 Railroad St Pittsburgh, PA 15201 entrance under 31st St. Bridge,

412-255-2631

Construction Junction 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday –Saturday and Sunday, noon to 3:00 p.m., 214 North Lexington St Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Open during regular business hours. 412-243-5025

More information is available on the Environmental Services website at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/drop-off-resources