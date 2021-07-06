Electronic, household hazardous waste to be collected in Bon Air

The City of Pittsburgh will host eight electronic waste and household hazardous waste neighborhood collection events on Saturdays this summer and fall.

Electronic waste and household hazardous waste includes hard to recycle materials like televisions, computers, paints, batteries, light bulbs, and household chemicals. More information is available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/ewaste

The events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and advance registration is required. Registration for a five-minute appointment can be done online by selecting the preferred event at ecsr.net/pittsburgh-recycling or by calling the City's 311 line.

The Department of Public Works Environmental Services Division worked with City Councilmembers to identify locations for neighborhood events throughout regions of the city. The first four scheduled events are:

• July 10 in Overbrook at Carmalt School, 1550 Breining St, Pittsburgh, PA 15234

• July 31 in Perry Hilltop at Pittsburgh Project, 2706 N Charles St, Pittsburgh, PA 15214 (Fowler Park Parking lot) • August 7 in Squirrel Hill at Schenley Park, Prospect Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

• August 21 in Perry Hilltop at Pittsburgh Project 2706 N Charles St, Pittsburgh, PA 15214 (Fowler Park Parking lot) Each event can serve up to 240 appointments. Participants are required to drive to the event and must remain in their car for a contactless drop off. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Fees apply to most items although the city subsidizes these fees to make them more affordable. Accepted materials and fees can be found at https://adobe.ly/2UfGANg

The Clean Pittsburgh Commission is sponsoring financial assistance, available to all by selecting the option to apply for financial assistance when scheduling the appointment either online or over the phone.

Additional details about fall collection events in Shadyside, Arlington, Lawrenceville and Crafton Heights will be available later this summer.