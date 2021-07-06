City of Pittsburgh selects Art in Parks Expansion Project coordinator

The City of Pittsburgh's Department of City Planning Public Art and Civic Design division has selected Casey Droege of Casey Droege Cultural Productions to serve as the project coordinator for the 2021 expansion of the Art in Parks program.

As the coordinator, Ms. Droege will be responsible for documenting the creation of each new artwork in Pittsburgh's five regional parks and for coordinating with each of the eight selected artists to ensure they have the tools needed to complete their projects.

"This coordinator position provides us with an opportunity to document these artworks in a way that gives voice to our community to tell the history of our city, artists, and public art landscape," said Sarah Minnaert, manager of the Public Art and Civic Design division. "We are confident that Casey and her team will tell the story of each of these new artworks in a way that broadens the life cycles of our public spaces and centers public art in our public history."

In addition to documentation, the coordinator will be responsible for overall project management. A project timeline will be determined in partnership with the selected artists, and the coordinator will monitor this timeline to ensure artists remain on track to complete each step: engagement, design, approvals, fabrication, and installation. Additionally, the coordinator will support communications between the artists, City staff, and other key stakeholders as necessary.

Ms. Droege has experience with managing large-scale projects like this program expansion. Based in Pittsburgh, her artist-run and woman-owned enterprise has completed large-scale artworks across the city, such as the commission of 32 local artists to create original artworks in more than 100 rooms and spaces in the Tryp Hotel in Lawrenceville.

For more information about the program expansion, selected artists, and coordinator, visit the Art in Parks EngagePGH page https://engage.pittsburghpa.gov/art-parks