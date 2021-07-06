Area fire departments and EMA receive grants

State Rep. Jessica Benham has announced a total of $59,499.12 is being awarded to local fire and emergency medical service companies.

The funding is provided by the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program. Overseen by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, this annual program provides funding opportunities for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.

"Throughout these past 15 months, our first responders have stepped up to answer the call over and over," Rep. Benham said. "Sadly, as the demand and need for help continued to rise in our communities here in Allegheny County and across the commonwealth, so did operating costs. Mitigation efforts greatly impacted how our volunteer fire and EMS companies were able to fundraise. Today's announcement will bring much needed financial assistance as we continue to work toward a post-pandemic future."

The grant awards included:

City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, $14,999; City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire/EMS, $8,545; Mt. Oliver Hook and Ladder Company, $14,728.69; Brentwood EMS, $8,993.20; and, Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company, $12,233.23.

Eligible organizations can use the grants for facilities and equipment, debt reduction, training and education, recruitment and retention, and to supplement operational expenses incurred by lack of opportunity for fundraising and inability to create revenue due to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.