Results of Mt. Oliver Housing Court in June

Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case on Tuesday, June 22 and June 29, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Michael Vojtash, 106 Church Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Dismissed, Abated.

• Mehrouz Emamzadeh, 222 Amanda Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Fined $250.90.

• Kelly Scatena, 323 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Dismissed, Abated.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.