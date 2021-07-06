Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for July 20

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, at 10:00 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Carl Heidkamp, 625 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• Joy Brice, 313 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• Frank Sciuilli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• VB One LLC, 158 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• VB One LLC, 636 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• SFR 3 LLC, 124 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Robert Mandato, 529 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Legacy Ventures Group, 603 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Jason Gmuer, 656 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Cortez McClendon, 451 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Thomas Self, 198 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Thomas Self, 200 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 209-4(G), Trash Storage.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Charity Chewe, 216 Moye Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Grandma Roses Properties, 222 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Marie Brocato, 260 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Jeremy Franze, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.4, Overgrowth.

• SFR 3 LLC, 100 Church Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, at 11:00 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Peter Winovich, 417 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.