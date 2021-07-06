Local Zoning Board hearing for July 15

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 138/21 on Thursday, July 15 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Jeffrey G. Siegel, applicant and owner, for 78 S. 17th Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests change of use of existing 2½-story structure to a multi-unit residential with 5 dwelling units.

Variance/Review: 911.02: review of the proposed use by ZBA is requested.

Zone case 145/21 on Thursday, July 15 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Nathan Hart, applicant, and Basel Termanini, owner, for 130 Prospect Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R2-H).

Applicant requests interior renovation and 2-story additionn including 2-car garage on the main level at the front of the house. New 16’x24’ first floor deck and 8’x’24’ second floor deck at rear of house.

Variance: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 15’ front setback required.

Zone case 148/21 on Thursday, July 15 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Nathan Hart, applicant, and Kassandra Retos and Gregg Rodgers, owners, for 420 Augusta Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1A-H).

Applicant requests to construct 22’2” x 29’ 2-story, 3-car garage addition with roof deck at rear, third-floor dormer at side and 3’x33’ third-floor deck at side of single-unit dwelling.

Variance: 903.03.D.2: 15’ rear setback required, 6’4” requested.