The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will consider the adoption of Ordinance 991 at their regular meeting on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Ordinance 991

An Ordinance of the Borough of Mt. Oliver Regulating Off Street Parking in Residential Areas Adjacent to Borough Street Curbs.