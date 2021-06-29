Arrest made in shooting of Allentown teen in May

On Friday, June 25, Pittsburgh Police detectives and the U.S. Marshals Western Pa. Fugitive Task Force arrested Clinton Miller, 18.

He was wanted for the shooting death of 17-year-old Izeyah Clancy in Allentown on May 27. Police had responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:30 p.m. that night for five-rounds fired in the 700 block of E. Warrington Avenue. Medics transported Izeyah to the hospital where he passed away.

Miller is currently in jail charged with: Criminal Homicide, Persons not Possess a Firearm, and Carrying a Firearm Without a License.