Seniors urged to apply for the tax/rent rebate program

Eligible Pennsylvanians are urged to apply for the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue recently announced the deadline to submit applications has been extended from June 30, to December 31. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department has already started processing rebate payments.

“The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program can help eligible residents pay their bills, and this extension gives Pennsylvanians more time to apply,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said.

Direct deposit payments are scheduled to begin on July 1, while the first round of check payments is scheduled to be mailed on June 30. Treasury works with the Department of Revenue to process as many payments as possible in advance of the disbursement date. Payments beyond July 1 will be processed as applications are approved by the Department of Revenue.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The maximum standard rebate is $650. Some homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates. The program benefits about 550,000 Pennsylvanians each year with approximately $250 million in rebate payments.

Those who have already applied can check the status of their rebate using the Where’s My Rebate? Tool at https://mypath.pa.gov/_/#1.

For more information about eligibility and how to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, Pennsylvania residents can contact their state legislators, visit the Department of Revenue’s website or call 888-222-9109. Applications can be submitted online with the Department’s myPATH system.