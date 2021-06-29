Mt. Oliver Department reports for May

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough from the December department reports for May 2021:

Public Safety

516 total calls for service for Mt. Oliver Police Department (MOPD)

Drug Arrests: There was a total of 16 drug arrests during May: 11 for marijuana; 1 for crack cocaine; 2 for heroin; 1 for meth; and, 1 pill/paraphernalia arrest.

DUI: There were 2 DUI arrests for the month.

Warrants: There was 1 warrant served by the MOPD.

Alarm Response: Police responded to 6 commercial alarms and 6 residential alarms for May.

Abandoned Vehicles: 1 vehicle was posted in May; 16 warnings were given; 3 vehicles were towed; 4 vehicles posted the prior month were towed in May; 5 vehicles posted in May were fixed or moved; and, 1 disposition posted in May is pending.

Parking Enforcement: Parking Enforcement wrote 89 borough tickets for the month; MOPD wrote 29 borough tags for the month; 17 state citations were issued for parking violations. A total of $1,171 was collected for payment of fines.

Nuisance Properties: A property in the 200 block of Amanda Avenue was added to the nuisance property list due to excessive calls and several citations written to the residents while on the calls. Several additional calls occurred in May; a letter will be sent to the property owner.

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair: Total miles on all vehicles for the month is 4,144.

Firearms: Firearms qualification is scheduled to begin in July.

Code Enforcement

Violations: 170 code violations were issued in May. There were 84 open cases from May and prior months.

Fines Collected: $8,534.04 was collected in fines.

Legal Actions: 1 hearing took place in front of District Magistrate Richard King.

Rental Licenses

Rental Licenses: 1 Rental License was issued for 1 unit. 44 Rental Applications were mailed out in May for 58 units expiring June 30.

Occupancy Permits: 0 Occupancy Permits were issued.

Building/Zoning Permits: 2 Building Permits were issued: 416 Hays Avenue: Interior and exterior renovations, electrical; 643 Margaret Street: Demolish garage. 2 Zoning Permits were issued: 407 Brownsville Road: Modification of existing commercial antenna array on roof; 112 Frederick Street: Install shed.

Miscellaneous: Demolition of 165 and 167 Penn Avenue is underway. These properties were destroyed by fire and deemed a public health and safety hazard.

Zoning Violations: 2 Zoning violations are open and pending:

1752 Arlington: Section 407(3)(A): No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced, or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer; and, Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50 percent solid.

205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50 percent solid.

Public Works

Borough Building: Routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building. Replaced hot water tank.

Trash/Debris: Emptied trash cans/spot swept 3x per week in the Business District. Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the borough.

Traffic/Signs: Replaced two handicap parking signs on St. Joseph and Transverse. Picked up anti-littering campaign signs.

Road Maintenance: Responded to 31 PA 1 Calls during May. Patched pot holes on Stamm, Walnut, St. Joseph, Ormsby, Giffin and Louisa.

Park Maintenance: Emptied trash cans/spot sweep 3x per week. Cut grass/weed wacked in Transverse and Ormsby parks. Turned water on in Transverse Park. Assembled soccer nets for the season. Repaired water line at Community Garden. Cleaned restrooms at Field House.

Tree / Right of Way Maintenance: Removed fallen trees in Transverse Park and on Beatty Way.

Grass Maintenance: Performed grass maintenance on following properties: 1738, 1780, 1784, 1790 Arlington; 725 Brownsville; 111, 122, 129 Frederick; 117, 125, 127 Fremont; 156, 165, 167, 193-195, 201, 206, 212, 226 Penn; 121, 125, 177 St. Joseph; 453-455 Hays; 184, 191, 193, 195, 197, 199 Ormsby; and, 528 Giffin.

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance: Performed 5 dye tests during May. Cleaned inlets around the borough. Responded to illicit discharges at 201-203 Locust, 807 Brownsville and 110 Margaret. The SHACOG sewer vac and camera truck was in the borough the week of May 2; Assisted SHACOG in performing preventative maintenance televising and cleaning activities, per annual maintenance schedule.

Miscellaneous: The department landscaped the 100-200 blocks of Brownsville Road including The Deck, the Walnut Street Parking Lot and frontage of the Borough Building Parking Lot.