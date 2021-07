Concord Presbyterian Church in Carrick will hold flea markets with a food stand in July and September.

The flea markets are planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays July 17 and September 18, outside and inside, at the church, 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Spots and tables are available for $10 by calling 412-882-1141 at least two weeks before the date.