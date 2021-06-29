City recreational activities begin returning

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety Office of Special Events and Department of Parks and Recreation (Citiparks) is providing updates for summer programs and operations.

The Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park will return starting with "Spiderman: Far from Home (PG13)" at Flagstaff Hill on July 7. Movies begin at dusk and full schedules and locations will be available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/events/cinema

Summer concerts will return with:

• Stars at Riverview Jazz Series with "Reggie Watkins Quartet" on July 10.

• Bach, Beethoven & Brunch at Mellon Park with "Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh" on July 11.

• Reservoir of Jazz at Highland Park on August 1 with performers to be announced.

The city anticipates reopening the following Community Recreation Centers for limited programming and activities starting June 28, with capacity limits and other public health efforts posted at each location:

• Ormsby, Brookline, Magee and Warrington Rec Centers will operate summer camp activities and the weight/fitness room areas only for general public use during the hours of 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Phillips Rec Center will operate summer camp activities and the weight/fitness room areas only for general public use during the hours of 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• West Penn Rec Center will operate for gym and weight room only for general public use during the hours of 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

• Arlington Recreation Center will be activated later this summer for special sports programs and utilization of the gym.

• Ammon and Paulson Recreation Centers remain closed for indoor programming due to ongoing facility renovation work.

Citiparks will continue grab-n-go meal distribution for youth through Summer Food Service Program meals at 14 Citiparks locations and 34 partner locations. Citiparks locations include:

• Recreation Centers: Ammon, Brookline, Jefferson, Magee, Ormsby, Phillips and Warrington

• Spray Parks: Arlington, Beechview, Mellon, Paulson and Troy Hill

• Pools: Ream

• Playgrounds: Anderson (Schenley Park)

The full list of Summer Food Service Program locations can be found at https://bit.ly/3h9amLy

Senior grab-n-go lunches will continue at Beechview, Brighton Heights, Glen Hazel, Greenfield, Hazelwood, Homewood, Lawrenceville, Mt Washington, Sheraden, South Side and West End Healthy Active Living (Senior) Centers. Healthy Active Living Centers will remain closed for other activities with more information coming soon.

Information about summer special events and recreation activities can be found on the Citiparks and Office of Special Events websites. Residents can follow Citiparks on Facebook and Twitter and Special Events on Facebook and Twitter for additional news and updates.