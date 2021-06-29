Allentown Senior Center reopening

The Allentown Senior Citizens Center, Inc. has been given approval by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services/Area Agency on Aging to soft reopen on Thursday, July 1.

The center has been closed since March of 2020 due to COVID 19. Although closed, the center has kept in touch with the participants through virtual programming on Zoom, weekly wellness calls, and has distributed frozen meals which seniors pickup on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The frozen meals will continue to be distributed every Monday but there will be no hot meals served at this time.

COVID protocols mandated by the county will be followed. Face coverings (masks or face shields) must be worn to enter the building.

In person programming will resume July 12. Until then, participants are welcome to stop by, have a cup of coffee and say hello.

The hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information, to sign up for services or to receive transportation to the center call 412-481-5484. The center is located at 631 E. Warrington Ave.