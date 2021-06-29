Aidan Finnigan achieves his 2021 wrestling goals

Aidan Finnigan of Arlington and his head coach Brian Krenzelak and assistant coach Ron Dami.

Aidan Finnigan of Arlington set a few goals this year and was able to achieve these goals with hard work and determination.

Aidan achieved his goal of winning a championship belt by pinning his way through a stacked bracket. He qualified for the PA state tournament in folk style wrestling. He placed 6th at the national Ohio Tournament of Champions.

Aidan finished out this season placing 2nd in Pennsylvania in Greco Roman wrestling and placed 3rd in Pennsylvania in Freestyle wrestling qualifying him for the Youth Nationals. He did this while holding High Honors in school as well.

Aidan is the son of David and Nicole Finnigan. He wrestles for Wrestling With Virtue in Canonsburg, PA.