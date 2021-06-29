Police cracking down on behavior, parking in South Side

Enhanced enforcement begins July 2

As COVID-19 mitigation measures continue to be lifted and businesses are back to full occupancy, large numbers of young people have returned to South Side on weekends and evenings to patronize the area's many bars and restaurants.

On East Carson Street, the increased volume of people has resulted in nearly impassable sidewalks, pedestrians flowing into the road amid traffic, and parked vehicles blocking safety lanes. There have also been fistfights, pedestrians struck by vehicles, and incidents of gun violence.

"While we are glad that Pittsburgh is returning to some semblance of normalcy since the height of the pandemic, the situation on the South Side has become dangerous and untenable," said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich. "First responder vehicles must have access to East Carson in case of an emergency and overcrowded sidewalks pose hazards to pedestrians who then spill onto the streets and into vehicle traffic. Without changes, someone is going to get seriously hurt or killed."

In response, beginning Friday, July 2, and going forward, police will first be issuing warnings and then citations to those who obstruct public passageways. If violators fail to comply, there may be physical arrests. The citations could carry penalties of up to $300, plus court costs.

Police motorcycle and bicycle units will also be in place to enforce parking. All vehicles in violation of the posted measures will be towed.