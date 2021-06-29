City Independence Day celebration returns this year to Point State Park

The City of Pittsburgh's 2021 Independence Day Celebration will place Sunday, July 4, from 6 – 10 p.m. in Point State Park.

The July 4 festivities will feature bands, food vendors, the ALCOSAN Family Activities Area and other entertainment. Fireworks will illuminate the skyline beginning at twilight.

"It's time to get together and celebrate our life and independence – together," said Mayor William Peduto. "After a year of suffering there is no better way to do that than joining our neighbors for the most Pittsburgh of all things, which of course is a giant fireworks display."

The day's main attraction, the spectacular Independence Day Fireworks presented by Pyrotecnico, will begin at 9:35 p.m. Tune in to 100.1 FM KDKA for a live broadcast of a 25-minute fireworks soundtrack paying tribute to Independence Day. Viewers can watch the celebration from home live on WPXI-TV.

Highlights of the city's Independence Day celebration include:

1:00 – 5:30 p.m. Fort Pitt Museum family-friendly activities

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. ALCOSAN Family Activities Area

6:30 p.m. East Wind Symphonic Band

7:15 p.m. Munhall Community Band

8:00 p.m. River City Brass

9:35 p.m. Independence Day Fireworks presented by Pyrotechnico and simulcast on WPXI-TV and 100.1 FM KDKA.

Attendees will be required to pass through security checkpoints when entering Point State Park. Additional safety information and a list of prohibited items is on the event website at https://pittsburghpa.gov/july4/

Sponsors of the Independence Day festivities include: Pyrotechnico, ALCOSAN, National Flag Foundation, WPXI-TV and Audacy Pittsburgh (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA, 100.7 Star, 93.7 The Fan and Y-108).

For more information, visit pittsburghpa.gov/July4, follow @PghEventsOffice on Twitter, LIKE @PghEventsOffice on Facebook or call the Special Events hotline at 412-255-2493.