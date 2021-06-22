The 2021 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler returns in-person Nov. 7

Registration is officially open for the 2021 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler, which will be in person with a virtual option, allowing all runners to participate wherever they are. Participants can get excited for the in-person start line and Pittsburgh-themed miles that will bring runners’ favorite Pittsburgh features to the course.

“We heard from our runners in 2019 that the Pittsburgh themes were the most fun element of this event,” said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. “Last year, we brought the celebration to our participants’ doors to continue the tradition, so we are very excited to see runners return to experiencing this together.”

Some runner favorites in years past included the Pittsburgh Parking Chair Mile, the Pickle Mile, the Mister Rogers Mile, and more. To tie into the Pittsburgh theme this year, there will be local elite runners competing for a prize purse.

“Last year’s event showed us how it is not only an opportunity for participants to get moving, but it really is an opportunity to celebrate this city,” said Ellen Rossi, president, EQT Foundation. “Building healthy communities is central to our mission, and we are excited to continue this with the fun spirit of this event that encourages everyone of all ages to get involved.”

Virtual participation is a great way for those participating outside of Pittsburgh to still join in on the experience. Virtual participants will receive a race shirt, medal, and an EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler Race Box that has many of the same Pittsburgh-themed items and treats that in-person runners will get along the course or a shippable version of it.

For more information about the 2021 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler, visit: www.Pittsburgh10Miler.org.