South Side Summer Golf Classic will benefit Chamber's recovery

The South Side Chamber of Commerce and the South Side Bar and Restaurant Association will partner together again to present their 2021 South Side Summer Golf Classic to be held on Monday, Aug. 2, at South Hills Country Club.

While it is an enjoyable day of golf for all, and a competitive tournament for some, golfers can expect a great day of golf on a beautiful but challenging course known as one of the best maintained courses in Western PA.

South Hills Country Club was designed by Ernie Jacobs and opened in 1920. It features an 18-hole course with 6,473 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 71. The course rating is 72.4, and it has a slope rating of 132 on Bent grass. It offers a 300+ yard driving range, three teeing areas, and separate practice areas for sand irons, chipping, and putting.

For golfers on tournament day, practice, registration, and lunch is at 10:30 a.m. The shotgun regular scramble start is at 12 noon, with the after golf happy hour at 5 p.m. A fabulous banquet dinner to be designed by Country Club Executive Chef John Miniajlo is at 6 p.m., followed by the always exciting awards ceremony and celebration.

Tournament sponsors are deeply appreciated, welcome throughout the tournament, and will have an abundance of beautiful sponsorship signage. Guests that want to attend the banquet dinner and award ceremony festivities only are cordially welcome.

Tournament sponsors, golfers, and dinner guests are welcome to make reservations and payment at the chamber's website at https://www.southsidechamber.org/golf2021 or reserve choices and make checks payable to South Side Chamber of Commerce and mail to P.O. Box 42345, Pittsburgh, PA 15203-0345.

Tournament proceeds will support the chamber's recovery from the devastating February 8 fire that completely destroyed the historic 1100 East Carson Street building that housed the chamber's headquarters and neighborhood South Side Welcome Center.

For more information, email info@southsidechamber.org or call 412-431-3360.