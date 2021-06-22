BikePGH's Women and Non-Binary Bike Summit aims to break down barriers to bicycling

On Saturday, June 26, BikePGH will host the 8th Annual Women and Non-Binary Bike Summit presented by Dollar Bank. The Summit is a fun, one-day virtual event featuring live Zoom sessions on breaking down gendered barriers to bicycling, bike advocacy, size inclusivity in the cycling community, and skill-building activities to boost bicyclists’ confidence.

The Virtual Women & Non-Binary Bike Summit will kick off with a keynote speech by Ann Nguyen, urban designer and member of Bicycle Colorado’s RIDE Advisory Board, on using the power of bicycling to drive change in social justice, environmental justice, and transportation infrastructure.

“The Summit aims to celebrate, empower, and connect women and non-binary people and those who might feel excluded from the male-dominant cycling culture. Together, we can build a more inclusive and equitable community for people who want to ride bikes,” said Sarah Quinn, BikePGH membership and outreach manager.

This year’s summit includes live sessions held via Zoom, an in-person ice cream group ride, packet pickup, and pay-what-you-can registration. All summit participants will receive a free copy of the Bike Girl Magic ebook and be entered to win prizes from Machines for Freedom, Superfit Hero, Po Campo, and Terry Bicycles.

Those who attend packet pickup will receive a swag bag featuring: bike lights, tire levers, a patch kit, a WMNBikePGH water bottle, the 8th Edition Pittsburgh Bike Map, Biking 101 Guide, ride-friendly snacks, and more.

After the summit, join the team in-person for a celebratory ice cream bike ride to Millie’s. Starting at Highland Park, the group ride will highlight bike-friendly connections that were recently installed as part of the MoveForwardPGH initiative.

Register by visiting BikePGH’s website at https://bikepgh.org/summit or call the BikePGH office at 412-325-4334. Morning sessions will be held via Zoom. Afternoon activities will be available on BikePGH’s website.

The Women and Non-Binary Bike Summit is presented by Dollar Bank with additional support from MoveForwardPGH.