City workers will begin to return to Downtown offices this week

City of Pittsburgh employees who have been working remotely will be returning to city offices in phases over the next several weeks, adhering to continued health safety precautions.

"We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel with mitigation measures being lifted and new daily COVID-19 cases dropping," said Mayor William Peduto. "All city public services and operations are essential and I am proud of the work that our frontline and remote employees have done throughout the pandemic. We believe that we can now safely bring our staff back into the office, while making reasonable accommodations for childcare and family needs."

The city has been preparing for employees' return by:

• Cleaning all HVAC systems

• Cleaning all offices

• Providing masks, hand sanitizer and wipes in city employee welcome back kits

• Staggering schedules to accommodate social distancing protocols where necessary

• Working to accommodate new or different commuting plans and options

• Asking all city employees to wear masks if others are wearing masks or if they are uncertain that everyone they are near is vaccinated

City employees who have been working remotely will return to city offices in phases by department. The return began on June 21 with Mayor's Office, Office of Community Health and Safety, Office of Community Affairs and Department of Finance staff. A few departments will return each week over the following five weeks.

Public health measures will continue to be in place and unvaccinated visitors will be required to wear masks when visiting city facilities like the City-County Building and the John P. Robin Civic Building at 200 Ross Street.

Department of Finance counters, including the real estate counter, cashiers and business tax counter, have been open since April 2021. They will continue to operate in-person on their current schedule of Monday-Friday 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

While essential city operations continued largely undisrupted by the shift to remote work for many employees starting in March 2020, most services were moved online to protect employee and resident health. The following city services will remain online-only:

• OneStopPGH customer counter will not reopen to the public. Applications for zoning and development review, permits, licenses, inspection requests, appeals, and related activities must be made online through the OneStopPGH customer portal at https://pittsburghpa.gov/onestoppgh/. The OneStopPGH counter will re-open to the public following the move to 412 Blvd of the Allies, anticipated in Winter 2021.

• Permit applications for sport fields, park shelters and grove rentals through the Department of Public Works can be made online.

• City of Pittsburgh boards and commissions will continue to meet virtually. Links to live broadcasts and information for board or commissions' public meetings are available on their respective website.

• City Council will continue to meet virtually until further notice. Live broadcast information and schedules are available on their website at https://pittsburghpa.gov/clerk/council-meetings.

Residents are urged to continue to use online services when possible. If you have questions or are unable to access online resources, call 311 (412-255-2621).