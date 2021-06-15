Science Center will present weekly virtual science shows exploring engineering, zoology, physics and more
June 15, 2021
From June 24–August 19, young learners can virtually engage with live science experiments and exciting demonstrations by tuning in to Science on the Road Goes Camp-tastic, a weekly livestream of Carnegie Science Center’s most popular science assemblies.
Science on the Road Goes Camp-tastic is perfect for homeschool families and parents who looking to engage their children with fun and educational STEM programs this summer. It’s also a great opportunity for summer camps, summer schools, libraries, and community groups to supplement their own programming with a dynamic and fun science assembly.
Geared toward students in grades K–8, Camp-tastic assemblies are an accessible way for parents and community groups to combat the “summer slide” — a phenomenon that suggests children experience regression in academic proficiency due to summer break.
The three assemblies offered through Camp-tastic are:
• Science of Hockey (new for 2021) — Explore the geometry, physics, and physiology behind a game of hockey. Jump in the game as a coach or player, and apply cryogenic chemistry, air hockey hovercrafts, and bowling ball pendulums to improve team performance. Produced in partnership with PPG and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.
• Who Wants to be an Engineer: Imagine It. Make It. Make it Better! — Ramp up for “Double Dare”-inspired physical engineering challenges and tinker with simple machines to build soaring towers and suspension bridges. Produced in partnership with Arconic.
• Wild by Design: Innovations from A to Zoo — Join local scientists and onscreen zoo animals for a bio-inspired adventure with leaf-blowers, foamy chemistry, and liquid nitrogen rockets. Produced in partnership with PPG with special thanks to Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
Virtual assemblies will be presented every Thursday at 1–2 p.m., starting June 24 through August 19. Each presentation costs $15 per family (up to five people) and $150 per classroom (up to 35 students).
For more information, visit https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/educators/camptastic/.
Reader Comments(0)