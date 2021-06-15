ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for June 22

 
June 15, 2021



The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Peter Winovich, 417 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

• Michael Vojtash, 106 Church Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

• Mehrouz Emamzadeh, 222 Amanda Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

• Kelly Scatena, 323 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.

 

