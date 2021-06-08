World Square returns to Downtown celebrating Pittsburgh's international and immigrant communities

Welcoming Pittsburgh initiative and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership have announced from June 11 to June 13, while the Three Rivers Arts Festival is in full swing, Market Square will once again be transformed with the sights, sounds, and cuisine of the international and immigrant communities of Pittsburgh. “World Square – Welcoming All of Pittsburgh’s Neighbors” provides a global outlook and a unique opportunity for international and newcomer communities within the region.

The event was first launched in 2019 as a community collaboration spearheaded by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Welcoming Pittsburgh to better support and integrate Pittsburgh’s immigrant and refugee communities. Via a showcase of businesses, artists, makers, performers, and food purveyors from across the various international newcomer communities, the event creates a welcoming environment for the Pittsburgh community to experience a diverse array of cultures in a spirit of inclusivity.

“Celebrating our rich immigrant cultures and providing opportunities for them to inform our community about the diversity and energy that help shape our city and has never been more important than now” said Mayor William Peduto. “We’re thrilled to see the return of this event Downtown, and to recognize and celebrate the cultural expressions of our international neighbors.”

The vibrant return will find vendors of hand-crafted items, prepared foods, live entertainment, and much more, spanning three consecutive days that, with drastically reduced safety mandates for outdoor gatherings, is expected to see a significant increase in foot traffic – an extra boost for those vendors who faced serious challenges throughout 2020.

“World Square aims to help build connections through an entertaining and immersive experience that highlights the diversity of the various communities that call Pittsburgh home,” said Feyisola Akintola, of Welcoming Pittsburgh. “We have such a vibrant immigrant, refugee, and international community in Pittsburgh. It’s really exciting to have representation of these diverse cultures, different foods, cultural performances and musical acts, and bring them to increasingly engaged audiences in a positive and accurate way.”

Entertainment will vary over the three days, including performances by Pittsburgh Samba, Oladayo, Geña y Peña, Alba Flamenca, Naina Kathak Dance Troupe, and others. A full entertainment lineup will be available at WorldSquarePGH.com.

Support for World Square has been provided by the Benedum Foundation and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.