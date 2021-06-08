Volunteers needed for Mount clean-up

The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation has issued a call for volunteers for a property clean-up for a low-income homeowner in the neighborhood.

A low-income senior citizen in Mount Washington is in need of help clearing her yard of bushes and trees. The MWCDC and the Hilltop Alliance are looking for four volunteers to help bag debris and move brush and tree limbs to the sidewalk. The clean-up will take place on June 11 starting at 10 a.m.

Bottled water, sports drinks, work gloves and a pizza lunch will be provided.

Volunteers may be requested to help cut brush and tree limbs. Experienced MWCDC staff will perform all chainsaw work. All volunteers will have to sign a Volunteer Agreement.

Those interested in helping should email info@mwcdc.org or call 412-481-3220.