ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Stop the Violence and Pray Vigil

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

June 8, 2021



A Stop the Violence Rally and Prayer Vigil will take place on Wednesday, June 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lighthouse Cathedral parking lot, 810 Fisher Street.

Sponsored by the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, the rally will have community leaders and speakers, current gun violence legislation updates and prayer for the communities.

CDC guidelines will be followed: masks required if not vaccinated. The rally will take place indoors in case of rain.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/11/2021 06:07