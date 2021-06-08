Stop the Violence and Pray Vigil

A Stop the Violence Rally and Prayer Vigil will take place on Wednesday, June 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lighthouse Cathedral parking lot, 810 Fisher Street.

Sponsored by the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, the rally will have community leaders and speakers, current gun violence legislation updates and prayer for the communities.

CDC guidelines will be followed: masks required if not vaccinated. The rally will take place indoors in case of rain.