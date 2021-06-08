City releases citywide Pedestrian Safety Action Plan

The City of Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has released the city's first Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP). The PSAP identifies the necessary policies and infrastructure improvements required to reduce the number and severity of crashes involving pedestrians.

DOMI will be hosting a virtual lunch-and-learn event to introduce plan goals and vision and kick off implementation on June 16 from noon to 1 p.m. Registration and details for the event are at https://bit.ly/3fSUy0a. Residents may also call the DOMI at 412-255-8850 for assistance in registering.

According to census data, Pittsburgh has one of the highest rates of pedestrian commuting in the country, and is one of the least-dependent employment markets.

While Pittsburghers enjoy walking, it is not without risk. A review of crash data from the last five years reveals that pedestrian deaths are overrepresented in the total roadway fatalities in the city. Based on a detailed analysis of local crash data, the plan identifies critical pedestrian safety issues, locations with a higher risk for pedestrian crashes, specific actions that DOMI will undertake to improve safety, and metrics for monitoring performance over time.

The PSAP was developed over multiple years through a collaborative effort by DOMI, the Federal Highway Administration, and a core group of local stakeholders from the Pittsburgh Complete Streets Advisory Committee. A number of the plan's recommendations have already been implemented while work is underway on other recommended actions, including the implementation of the city's Safe Routes to School Program and data collection and evaluation on sidewalk and curb ramp conditions with the help of PGH Lab 6.0 partner, pathVu.

The PSAP can be reviewed at https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/psap-events